Maharashtra: 8 regions to be developed within MMR

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 18 2021, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 17:29 ist

Giving a major push to seamless development of Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has moved a proposal to appoint the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as a Special Planning Authority (SPA) to transform eight developable regions. 

These eight regions are - Mumbai Trans Harbour Project Impact Zone, Poynad Region, Kharbao Region, Boisar Region, Neral Region, Karjat Region, Alibaug Region and Pen Region. 

The issue was discussed at the MMRDA Authority’s 151st meeting presided over by the urban development minister and MMRDA chairman Eknath Shinde and attended among others by metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas. 

During the meeting, approval was given for the construction of the Kalyan Bypass road (Part 3) -  Mothagaon Bridge to Govindwadi Bypass. 

MMRDA will also undertake Bid Process management for the appointment of a Consultant to prepare DPR of the flyover connecting Nariman Point to Colaba/Cuffe Parade along with a contractor to implement it. 

MMR
Maharashtra
metro
India News

