Maharashtra: ABVP activists try to stop minister's car

Maharashtra: ABVP activists try to stop minister's car; cane-charged

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 23:39 ist
Representative image/Credit: PTI File Photo

Activists of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday tried to stop the car of Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar in Dhule district demanding waiving of education fees, prompting the police to cane charge them, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred in afternoon near the district collectorate when the animal husbandry minister was visiting the office, he said.

"As the protesters tried to block the minister's car, police cane-charged them," the officer said.

He said six persons were detained briefly till the minister left the area.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
ABVP

What's Brewing

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Lockdown loneliness led to more pet adoptions in India

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Excited to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

 