Maharashtra adds 7,924 Covid-19 cases in day, 8,706 recover; 227 die

  • Jul 27 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 21:33 ist

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,83,723 on Monday with the addition of 7,924 fresh cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

With 227 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the toll rose to 13,883.

A total of 8,706 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,21,944, he said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,592 active cases.

A total of 19,25,399 people have been tested so far in the state.

