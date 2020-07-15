Maharashtra adds 7,975 new Covid-19 cases, 233 deaths

Maharashtra adds 7,975 new Covid-19 cases, 233 deaths

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 15 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 21:11 ist
A medic wearing a PPE conducts thermal screening using a smart helmet, as coronavirus cases rise across the state, at Dahisar in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,75,640 on Wednesday with the addition of 7,975 new cases, while the death toll inched towards the 11,000-mark, the health department said.

With 233 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 10,928, the department said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

A total of 3,606 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,52,613 the department said in a statement.

There are 1,11,801 active cases in the state at present, it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

 