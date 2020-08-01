Maharashtra adds 9,601 Covid-19 cases in day, 322 die

Maharashtra adds 9,601 Covid-19 cases in day, 322 die

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 21:33 ist
A worker wearing a PPE kit sprays disinfectant inside Growel's 101 mall ahead of its reopening during Unlock 3.0, at Kandivali in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally spiked by 9,601 new cases to 4,31,719 on Saturday, the state health department said.

With 322 fatalities, the toll went up to 15,316, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

A total of 10,725 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,66,883.

Maharashtra now has 1,49,214 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,047 new cases, taking the tally to 1,15,331 while suburbs added 2,995 new cases.

The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 6,398.

The number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region reached 2,42,778 with 9,766 fatalities, it said.

A total of 21,94,943 people have been tested so far in the state for COVID-19, the department said

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Mumbai
Maharashtra
COVID-19

What's Brewing

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

 