Maharashtra aims to attract Rs 40,000 crore investments in tourism

Maharashtra aims to attract investments to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore and generate an additional one million jobs in tourism sector, Principal Secretary Saurabh Vijay said in the run-up to country's first Global Tourism Summit in New Delhi from April 10 to 12, 2023, where all G-20 member countries will showcase the opportunities in the sector.

Maharashtra would be a leading tourist destination by 2025, he said at the Global Investors’ Summit organised by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) and managed by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai.

Presenting an overview of tourism policies and initiatives, he highlighted that the government is discussing the development of an online application portal to facilitate investment opportunities in the tourism industry in Maharashtra.

“We have identified various opportunities such as land for amusement parks, aqua tourism, cruise tourism, ecotourism and many other projects. They are also focusing on private investment and partnerships. We have identified specific locations and projects such as a mangrove park, an aquarium project etc. Opportunities in MICE tourism and responsible tourism are also being explored,” he said.

Maharashtra has reduced the number of licences to 10 for Ease of Doing Business for the benefit of the investors, he said.

“Mumbai is well-known as the ‘Cruise Capital’ while Tadoba has become the ‘Tiger Capital’ of Maharashtra. Maharashtra targets to attract investments to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore and generate an additional one million jobs in the tourism sector,” said Vijay.

“Maharashtra is geographically located in the western part of India, is a popular tourist destination and known for its diverse range of attractions including beaches, hill stations, wildlife sanctuaries, ancient temples, monuments etc. It has the potential to become an ideal tourism destination in the near future,” he said.

