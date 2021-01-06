Maharashtra: All-woman crew takes charge of goods train

The Western Railway has broken yet another stereotype and has left an indomitable impression in the annals of history.

An all-female crew has piloted a goods train from Vasai Road to Vadodara on Tuesday and has set a glaring example that no job is beyond the capacity of women to perform as well as to excel.

Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal expressed his joy over the achievement.

"It is indeed a memorable day for Western Railway,” he said and applauded the determination and firm willpower of the women staff and said that they are indeed a role model for other women to emulate.

Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said the goods train that departed from Vasai Road to Vadodara was helmed by loco pilot Kumkum Suraj Dongre, assistant loco pilot Udita Verma and goods guard Akansha Rai.

This was a first of its kind for Western Railway which ran its first all-female crew manned goods train.

Thakur further informed that due to the gruelling nature of the job of guards and loco pilots which also involves travelling long distances, very few women come forward to join these posts.

“This will be a game-changer and an inspiration for other women to take up such challenging jobs in Indian Railways,” he said.

Thakur further stated that Western Railway is always encouraging the participation of women in each and every department, even in heavy-duty jobs which were earlier considered as men’s domain.

There are female porters across various stations of Bhavnagar Division while closer home, Preeti Kumari is the first Motorwoman in Western Railway to run Mumbai suburban local trains.