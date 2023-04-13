Maharashtra: Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks in mosaic art form

A huge portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar made using 18,000 notebooks in mosaic art style by 18 artists has been displayed at a park in Maharashtra's Latur city to mark the birth anniversary of the chief architect of India's Constitution on April 14.
The notebooks used to make the portrait, measuring 100 x110 feet in 11,000 sq ft area, will later be distributed to students of government schools as a social commitment to spread the awareness about education, said Latur BJP Lok Sabha member Sudhakar Shrangare, who took the initiative for making of the portrait.
