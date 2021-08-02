Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh skips ED appearance again

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday skipped the Enforcement Directorate hearing in the money laundering case registered against him.
Deshmukh has skipped at least three summonses of the federal probe agency in the past for questioning in the case. His son and wife too were summoned and they also did not appear.
The summonses were issued in connection with the criminal case registered under the PMLA related to an alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April.
The agency had last month raided Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and Nagpur apart from that of his aides and some others.
It subsequently arrested two of his aides in this case, personal secretary Sanjeev Palande (51) and personal assistant Kundan Shinde (45).
The Enforcement Directorate's case against Deshmukh and others was made out after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of at least Rs 100 crore bribery made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'
Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?
World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat
DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!
India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived
India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track