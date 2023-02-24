Another FIR against Raut over claims against CM's son

Maharashtra: Another defamation case filed against Sanjay Raut over 'threat to life' allegation against CM's son

This is the second such first information report (FIR) registered against Raut in connection with his allegation

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 24 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 14:39 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

A case of defamation was registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Beed district of Maharashtra for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde, an official said on Friday. The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena's Beed district unit chief on Thursday, he said.

Read | Sanjay Raut suffers from schizophrenia: Shrikant Shinde on 'supari' claims

This is the second such first information report (FIR) registered against Raut in connection with his allegation. A similar case was filed against him at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane city on Wednesday night. On the basis of the complaint lodged at the at Beed city police station, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Rajya Sabha member under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 and 501 (both pertaining to defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and others, the official said.

Probe into the case is on, he said. Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging threat to life from Shrikant Shinde, MP from Kalyan.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut claimed in the letter.

