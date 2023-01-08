Maharashtra approaches Harish Salve for border row resolution

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has got in touch senior counsel Harish Salve for seeking advice on the ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court vis-a-vis the vexed Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute.

“We are very serious on the issue…we have contacted Salve saheb…we expect that he would appear for us,” Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis told reporters in Aurangabad on Sunday.

During the just-concluded Nagpur winter session, the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary issue dominated politics.

In December, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the leadership of Maharashtra and Karnataka to resolve the crisis and clashes involving boundary dispute, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi had urged the Shinde-Fadnavis government to appoint Salve to represent the state in the apex court.

It may be mentioned, Salve had earlier advised the government on the issue.

During the winter session, both Shinde and Fadnavis on Wednesday had asserted that “Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and not to anyone’s father” and the government would legally fight for "each and every inch of land" and abide by the "status quo" agreed at the meeting chaired by Shah, in which Karnataka was represented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.