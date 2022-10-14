BMC accepts resignation of Uddhav camp's candidate

Maharashtra Assembly bypoll: BMC accepts resignation of Uddhav-led Sena candidate Rutuja Latke

The BMC had accepted Latke's resignation on Thursday itself, immediately after the high court's direction, but she collected the acceptance letter this morning, an official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 14 2022, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 12:35 ist
Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction for the upcoming bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly constituency, an official said.

Acting on the Bombay High Court's order, the civic body accepted the resignation and issued a letter of its acceptance to Latke, who was working as executive assistant (clerk) in BMC, around 10 am on Friday, officials said.

"The BMC had accepted Latke's resignation on Thursday itself, immediately after the high court's direction, but she collected the acceptance letter this morning," an official said. Later in the day, Latke is scheduled to file her nomination as the Thackeray faction's candidate for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll, necessitated due to the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke earlier this year.

Latke had submitted her resignation letter to the civic body on October 3. As despite repeated requests, it wasn't accepted till October 12, she finally moved to the high court. The high court had on Thursday directed the Mumbai civic body to accept her resignation. The last date for submitting nominations for the November 3 by-election is October 14.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMC
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Andheri
India News
Indian Politics
Bypoll
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

What's Brewing

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 