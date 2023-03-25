Maharashtra Assembly prorogued as Budget session ends

Maharashtra Assembly prorogued as Budget session ends

The prorogation order issued by Governor Ramesh Bais was read out by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2023, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 21:02 ist
Ramesh Bais. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday at the end of the Budget session here.

The prorogation order issued by Governor Ramesh Bais was read out by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Read | Maharashtra: Oppn MVA boycott CM’s tea, meets Governor

The monsoon session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai from July 17.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced on February 27 with the governor addressing the joint sitting of both Houses. The state budget was presented on March 9. There were a total of 18 working days during the month-long session.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ramesh Bais
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

A tai chi journey

A tai chi journey

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 