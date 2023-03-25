Maharashtra Assembly prorogued as Budget session ends

The Maharashtra legislative assembly was prorogued on Saturday at the end of the Budget session here.
The prorogation order issued by Governor Ramesh Bais was read out by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar.
Read | Maharashtra: Oppn MVA boycott CM’s tea, meets Governor
The monsoon session of the state legislature will be held in Mumbai from July 17.
The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced on February 27 with the governor addressing the joint sitting of both Houses. The state budget was presented on March 9. There were a total of 18 working days during the month-long session.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery
A tai chi journey
Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!
Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant
As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early
AI Philosopher – A future breed?
India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation
DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?