Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution on boundary issue with Karnataka

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution on nearly a decades old boundary dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, asserting that it will fight the pending case in Supreme Court for the inclusion of “each and every inch” of 865 villages including Belgavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar Bhalki in Maharashtra.

The resolution was tabled in the Assembly by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the winter session in Nagpur. Speaker Rahul Narwekar was in the Chair.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote amid thumping of desks.

