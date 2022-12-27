Maha Assembly passes resolution on K'taka boundary row

Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passes resolution on boundary issue with Karnataka

The resolution was tabled by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 27 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 13:21 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the resolution on nearly a decades old boundary dispute with neighbouring Karnataka, asserting that it will fight the pending case in Supreme Court for the inclusion of “each and every inch” of 865 villages including Belgavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar Bhalki in Maharashtra.

The resolution was tabled in the Assembly by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the winter session in Nagpur. Speaker Rahul Narwekar was in the Chair.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote amid thumping of desks.

More to follow...

