Maharashtra assures help to Afghan-origin students

The Maharashtra government has assured a delegation of Afghanistan-origin students to take up and convey their issues to the Centre in the wake of developments in the war-torn nation.

A group of students from Afghanistan, mainly from Pune and Mumbai, met state’s Protocol, Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, to discuss the issue.

“Students of Afghanistan origin, studying and residing in Pune, called on me with their various concerns regarding their education, future and stay/ return. I heard them out and have assured them to convey it to the Government of India,” said Thackeray, the Yuva Sena President, and a prominent youth leader.

“It was necessary to hear their concerns and assure them that till they are in Maharashtra, they do not have to fear. They are safe and will not have to face any difficulty. We will take care of them. We will convert their concerns to the Centre as most of the issues are in their jurisdiction,” he said.

The group has conveyed issues like visas, visa extension, immigration, and asylum. Besides, there are issues related to payment of fees, rent of accommodation, and the safety of their families back in Afghanistan.