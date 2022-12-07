Maharashtra assures development as border row escalates

Maharashtra assures 'inclusive' development as border villages in Nashik threaten to merge with Gujarat

People from at least 55 villages and hamlets located in border areas in Surgana taluka recently demanded that their issues be resolved

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • Dec 07 2022, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 09:45 ist
Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse. Credit: Twitter/ @dadajibhuse

Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse has assured agitators from Surgana taluka of Nashik district of an "all-inclusive" development of the border areas, days after they threatened to merge with Gujarat alleging lack of facilities.

People from at least 55 villages and hamlets located in border areas in Surgana taluka recently demanded that their issues be resolved, or else they would merge with neighbouring Gujarat.

Bhuse, the guardian minister of Nashik district, told agitators at a meeting on Tuesday that Maharashtra has a legacy of social justice and development and the state is known for it across the country.

"A plan will be prepared with a preference for an all-inclusive development of tribal villages and 'padas (small settlements)' on the Gujarat border in Surgana taluka and a time-bound programme will be undertaken," the minister said.

This comes amid the already raging border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of Belagavi district and 80 other Marathi-speaking villages, which are in the control of the southern state. The dispute is pending before the Supreme Court.

Eleven villages in Akkalkot tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district have also asked the district administration to provide them with basic facilities or grant them permission to merge with adjoining Karnataka.

