Maharashtra ATS nabs man with suspected LeT links

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police, in a breakthrough, apprehended from Pune an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) agent who was recruiting youngsters for terror activities.

The accused was identified as 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed Atta Mohammed who hails from the Buldhana district in the state’s Marathwada region.

Mohammed was caught from Dapodi in Pune, after his name cropped up in a terror funding case being investigated by the ATS. He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Information Technology Act. The accused was produced before a Pune local court, which remanded him to police custody till June 3.

The ATS has accused him of having links with LeT’s terror networks in Jammu & Kashmir, and even outside of India through certain social media groups.

ATS investigation revealed that he changed his mobile phone number several times to remain undetected in various social media groups and networks, and participated in terror-related discussions there. He was allegedly also in touch with people in Pakistan.

“The main reasons for which ATS sought custody were his terror funding, reconnaissance of different locations, suspected phone calls," said defence lawyer Yashpal Purohit.

“ATS wants to investigate whether he has undertaken reconnaissance of any place for terror activities and arrest his accomplices. He will be taken to Kashmir also for investigation,” public prosecutor Vijay Fargade said.