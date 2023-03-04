Maharashtra: Bahu Balli, world's first 200-metre-long bamboo crash barrier installed

Maharashtra gets world's 1st 200m bamboo crash barrier

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 04 2023, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 18:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

The world's first 200-metre-long bamboo crash barrier - Bahu Balli - has been installed in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. 

The crash barrier has been installed at the Vani-Warora Highway in the Vidarbha region.

This bamboo crash barrier, which has been christened Bahu Balli, underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions such as the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Pithampur in Indore and was rated as Class 1 during the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee. 

Additionally, it has also been accredited by the Indian Road Congress. The recycling value of the bamboo barrier is 50-70% whereas that of steel barriers is 30-50 per cent.

The bamboo species used in the making of this barrier is Bambusa Balcooa, which has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE). 

This achievement is remarkable for the bamboo sector and India as a whole, as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel and addresses environmental concerns and their aftermath. Furthermore, it is a rural and agriculture-friendly industry in itself making it an even more significant milestone.

“An extraordinary accomplishment towards achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said. 

India News
Maharashtra
bamboo

