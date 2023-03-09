Maharashtra bans ‘killer’ Chinese manja for kite flying

The Maharashtra government has banned the use of strengthened nylon thread, popularly known as Chinese manja, for kite flying—a move that has been welcomed by environmentalists.

According to the notification issued by the Environment and Climate Change Department, the Chinese manja (also known as Chinese dor or nylon, or synthetic manja) manufactured from plastic or synthetic materials, used for kite flying, causes injuries to and is fatal for human beings and birds.

Besides, these threads are non-biodegradable, and damage the environment in several ways including blockage of sewers, drainage systems, rivers, streams, and reservoirs, and suffocating animals who may consume them.

The government has imposed a prohibition on the sale, production, storage, supply, and use of nylon, synthetic, or any other such thread coated with finely crushed glass, metal, or any other sharp objects, including threads commonly known as Chinese manja or Chinese dor under the Environment Protection Act.

Such threads are conductors of electricity, and often results in flash-overs on power lines and substations, causes power interruptions, straining and damaging of electrical assets, accidents, injuries, and loss of life, the government notification added..

The government has permitted only cotton thread which should be free from any sharp metal or glass or components or adhesives or thread strengthening material for kite flying.

Article 48-A of the Constitution envisages the protection and improvement of the environment and the safeguarding of the forests and wildlife of the country.

NatConnect Director B N Kumar said the ban notification should have been issued ahead of the kite-flying season during the Sankranti festival. “Thus, the ban remains a mere formality now,” he said.

"The government and the civic bodies need to educate the sellers as well as consumers and to avoid high-handed behaviour from the officials, Kumar said. “We are all aware of the behaviour of the so-called beat marshals during the Swachh Bharat campaign,” he recalled.