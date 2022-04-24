Maharashtra BJP delegation to meet Union Home Secy Ajay Kumar Bhalla as Hanuman Chalisa row intensifies

A delegation of Maharashtra BJP would visit New Delhi and meet union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday and apprise the Centre of the emerging law and order situation in the state.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya spoke to cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, who he said has asked Bhalla to look into the issue.

Leader of opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and his Mumbai counterpart Mangal Prabhat Lodha are in touch with central government authorities, Somaiya said

The visit to New Delhi assumes significance in the wake of back-to-back attacks by alleged Shiv Sainiks on Somaiya, senior leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya and the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana.

Somaiya, during his interaction with the media, lashed out at Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

“The attack on me was Thackeray-sponsored,” he said, adding that the FIR taken on his complaint was “manipulated”. “It was dictated by Pandey,” he said.

