Maharashtra BJP forms new executive, Pankaja to get 'national' role

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Friday announced the party's new executive committee for the state, and said that former minister Pankaja Munde will get a role in the party at the national level soon.

Addressing a press conference, Patil said that apart from her position at the national level, Munde will also be made part of the state BJP's core committee.

Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, had lost the Parli seat to her cousin and NCP rival Dhananjay Munde in the state assembly polls held last year. She had been reportedly sulking since her defeat in the state polls. She was reportedly also upset over not being given candidature for the state Legislative Council polls held on May 21.

"Munde will be given a party position at the national level soon. She will also be made part of the state BJP's core committee," Patil said.

He said that the new executive committee has 12 vice presidents, including former state minister Ram Shinde, former ministers and current legislators Jaykumar Raval and Sanjay Kute.

Shinde had lost last year's assembly polls.

Beed MP and Pankaja's younger sister Pritam Munde and state BJP spokesman Madhav Bhandari are two vice presidents of the executive committee, he added.

Former energy minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, who was denied a ticket in the last assembly polls, is among the five general secretaries of the state executive, Patil said.

There will be 12 secretaries and one treasurer as well as 55 special invitees, he said.

Patil said that the state executive has representation from all sections of the society and all regions of the state.

Patil, who was the Revenue Minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led state government, was appointed as the state BJP president in July last year. He replaced Raosaheb Danve, who had resigned from the position after his induction into the Union cabinet.