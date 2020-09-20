Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar Covid-19 positive

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday tweeted that he had been detected with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said he had isolated himself after his reports came on Saturday evening and requested those who had come in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested for the infection.

The 58-year-old Ballarpur MLA was finance and forest minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.