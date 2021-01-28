Maharashtra BJP MP Raksha Khadse described as 'homosexual'; Anil Deshmukh slams saffron party

In what prima facie appears to be a mistake, BJP MP from Maharashtra Raksha Khadse has been described as 'homosexual' in a web page.

Raksha is the BJP MP from Raver in north Maharashtra and the daughter-in-law of senior politician Eknath Khadse, who had couple of months ago left BJP to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

A screenshot of Raksha Khadse being described as 'homosexual' has gone viral on the social media.

“It came to my notice last evening....it has not appeared in BJP's official website....it appears that there is a page call ‘Save Maharashtra from BJP’...we don’t know who runs it..the news has gone viral....it has appeared in that and it appears to have been photoshopped,” said Raksha.

She said that she had spoken to Jalgaon superintendent of police Pravin Munde and he is investigating it.

“However, I would like to say that whatever has happened ...intentionally or by mistake has lowered the dignity of women...let the investigation happen and truth be revealed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Anil Desmukh took cognizance of the issue. “It is shocking to see such a derogatory description of Raksha Khadse, BJP MP from Maharashtra on the official site of the BJP. The Maharashtra government will not tolerate this disrespectful behaviour towards women. BJP must take action against those responsible or Cyber Crime cell will step in,” he said.

As the news went viral on social media, some blamed Google translator for the mess.

One of the Twitter users said: “Sir, its googe translate. Originally the page was in English, she just used translated version which changed the city name to something different Raver in English means homosexual, but its a village in Maharashtra. Band will become "baaja". Sing surname will become "Gaana."”