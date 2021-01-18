Maharashtra BJP women's wing seeks Dhananjay Munde's resignation

The women's wing of BJP's Maharashtra unit on Monday staged a protest outside the office of Aurangabad district collector and demanded the resignation of state minister Dhananjay Munde, who has been accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman.

The protesters said it was unfortunate that the present Maha Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) had not provided justice to the woman.

Munde (45), who is the NCP MLA and state's social justice minister, has denied the charges against him and termed them as a blackmail attempt.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar last week said the party will contemplate action against the MLA only after the truth comes out in a police probe into the matter.