Maharashtra: Body of elderly man found by roadside, murder suspected

A 70-year-old man's body was found lying on a roadside on the outskirts of Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The body was recovered on Friday evening, they said.

"Police had received information that the body was lying along a road leading to a brick kiln on the outskirts of Ulhasnagar," an official of Hill Line Police Station said.

The victim was later idenfitied as Sejumal Ramnanai and it came to light that the septuagenarian was a resident of Ulhasnagar, he said.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder as strangulation marks were found on the neck.

"Somebody might have strangulated the elderly man using a wire," the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post- mortem and an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered, police said.