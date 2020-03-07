Maharashtra Budget | Aaditya Thackeray's dream for tourism, culture, environment get a boost

For 29-year-old first-time MLA and minister Aaditya Thackeray, the maiden budget of Maha Vikas Aghadi government was a major achievement. Subjects that are close to Aaditya's heart like tourism, wildlife, environment, sports, fitness, heritage, women's safety and culture have got a major boost.

Aaditya, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray and Rashmi Thackeray, who has recently taken charge as Saamana Editor, holds the charge of three crucial ministries of Tourism, Environment and Protocol.

He represents the Worli constituency and he seems to have taken care of it well. A mega international-standard tourism complex will come up in the Arabian Sea-facing Worli area of Mumbai. The project at the Worli Dairy Complex is of the tune of Rs 1,000 crore and would house world-class aquarium. A museum honouring legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is coming up in Satara district and a provision of Rs 12 crore has been made.

An outlay of Rs 25 crore has been made for the restoration of Mani Bhavan, the focal point of activities of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai.

In the Maharashtra Budget 2020-21, an outlay of Rs 1,400 crore has been made for tourism and culture. Similarly, for school education and sports department, an outlay of Rs 2,525 has been earmarked.

The Budget of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government was tabled in Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, on Friday.

"I thank Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji for giving a historic boost to the Tourism ministry’s fund allocation, realising the potential it has to increase employment and revenue for the State. A rise like never before in allocation," said Aditya.

An outlay of Rs 55 crore has been made for diamond jubilee celebrations of Maharashtra, while Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the proposed development of twin hill stations of Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar.

Funds will be made available to develop tourist destinations in the state namely beautification of Murud-Janjira beach, renovation and strengthening of three British bridges at Aurangabad, three-stream waterfall in Patan taluka, Ramghal waterfall, Ghatmata to Humbrali walking track, walking track at Jangli Jaygad, Kemse Naka walking track, Sajjangad to Parali Ropeway, Shivneri fort tourism development, Narnala Fort, Ambabai pilgrim place in Kolhapur.

Tourist safety measures and tourism facilities will be provided in view of tourism at the hill stations, beaches and tourist destination of the state.

The Budget also mentions the launching of self-defence training for girls through school management committees.

An international-level sports university has been planned at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. An Olympic Bhavan too has been planned in Pune to nurture athletes. The government will also collaborate with the Maharashtra Olympic Association to organise a mini Olympics in Maharashtra.

The Budget will also provide necessary grants to Junior World Cup Football Competition to be held in Navi Mumbai in November. The event is jointly organised by FIFA and the Indian Football Federation.