Maharashtra Budget Session likely to be stormy

Notwithstanding financial constraints and mounting debts, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to focus on social and infrastructure initiatives as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government tables the first Budget. Issues like Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima probe, the National Population Register are expected to rock the Vidhan Sabha Session.

The Budget Session commencing Monday is expected to be stormy.

For the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MVA government, the session is going to be a litmus test. Though the MVA partners have several differences, they have a guiding force in the form of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who is stonewalling crisis moments for the newly-formed alliance. Of late, the bonhomie between Pawar's nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been evident in public fora.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently the leader of Opposition in the Assembly, is upset with the MVA for scrapping his flagship schemes like the Jal Yukt Shivar project and initiatives like CM's fellowship programme. Besides, Thackeray had also ordered a review on several infrastructure projects like the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray had also issued stop work for the ambitious Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed inside the Aarey Milk Colony, a green patch of the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Fadnavis's counterpart in the Council, Praveen Darekar, has threatened to stall the proceedings for the delay in appointment of candidates under the Maratha quota.

The law and order situation, especially crime against women, had rattled the MVA government, particularly the Hinganghat incident.

In fact, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is studying the Disha law of Andhra Pradesh for a speedy investigation and justice in cases of crime against women.

On March 5, issues concerning women would be taken up.

The Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case is one of the cases that would generate controversy.

After initial reluctance, the Maharashtra government has allowed the case to be transferred to the NIA. However, both Thackeray and Pawar Sr have maintained that the two cases are separate.

On February 29, a special NIA court in Mumbai is expected to take up the case following its transfer from the Pune court.