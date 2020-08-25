Maharashtra building collapse: Death toll reaches 13; 4-year-old boy rescued

A four-year-old child was rescued from the rubbles even as the death toll rose to 13 in collapse of a five-storey building at Mahad in Raigad district, nearly 170 kms away from downtown Mumbai.

The rescue workers who are working for the last 24 hours, heard the child crying, and spotted his hand. Soon, he was pulled out from the debris.

The five-storey building Tarique Garden, collapsed around 6.05 am on Monday.

So far, 13 bodies have been recovered from the accident site.

The rescue and relief operations are currently underway on Tuesday – and expected to continue over Wednesday.

As the four-year-old child was pulled out to safety, there were tears and cheers among the people who assembled near the crash site to witness the operations being carried out by teams of Raigad district, SDRF and NDRF.

Chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ were made as the boy was lifted out by the NDRF team members and evacuated him to safety.

The boy was immediately rushed to a hospital. The fate of his family members is yet to be known. His aunt, Rupasa, said the boy was trapped under the debris along with his two sisters and mother. “His three family members are still trapped under the rubble. I pray for everyone’s survival,” she said.

“The miracle child has been rescued….he is God’s child,” said NDRF director-general Satya Narayan Pradhan.

“The rescue and relief work is underway in war-footing,” relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters in Mumbai.

Raigad collector Nidhi Chaudhari and superintendent of police Anil Paraskar briefed the ground report to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

At least two ministers – Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister of State for Industries and Protocol Aditi Tatkare visited the site to supervise the rescue operations.

The A-Wing has 21 flats and B-Wing has 20 flats – and the total number of occupants was 97.

While 13 persons have died, 78 have been rescued so far. Special cameras are being used to locate people.

The Mahad police has filed FIR against the builder as well as the contractor, engineer, architect and the building consultant.