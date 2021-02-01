JUST IN
Budget 2021 | Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore
Budget 2021 | LIC IPO to be completed in FY22: FM
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles' Budget 2021 Live: Amid ongoing farmers protest, agriculture credit target increased to Rs 16.5 lakh crore
Watch Union Budget Speech Live by FM Sitharaman here Myanmar military stages coup, Suu Kyi detained
Building collapses in Thane, 8 feared trapped

Maharashtra: Building collapses in Thane, 8 feared trapped

The single-storey building, which was used as a godown, collapsed at 10.30 am

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Feb 01 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:56 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least eight people were feared trapped after a building collapsed in a commercial complex in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, a civic official said.

The single-storey building, which served as a godown, collapsed at around 10.30 am in Harihar Compound at Mankoli Naka in Bhiwandi, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

"It is feared that at least seven to eight labourers working in the godown are trapped under the debris," he said.

Personnel of the Thane district rescue force, disaster management cell, and fire services officials from Bhiwandi and Thane have rushed to the spot, he said.

The official said they have also sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Rescue and relief operations are underway, he said.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashra
Thane

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 