Maharashtra bypoll: Accept resignation of Uddhav’s party candidate, HC tells BMC

In a major relief to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, the candidate for the Andheri East by-election.

“According to us, discretion is to be used for bonafide purposes. The use or non-use is arbitrary in this case. We think that in this case it was mala fide.”

With this, the bench asked the authorities to “issue a letter of acceptance of her resignation,” a division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh said.

Reacting to the verdict, Thackeray said, “…Come to the field and fight.”

The elections to this seat of Mumbai have been necessitated following the death of two-time MLA of Shiv Sena, Ramesh Latke, who passed away following a heart attack on May 11 while he was on a trip to Dubai.

The Thackeray-group - which would fight the polls as Shiv Sena (Uddhab Balasaheb Thackeray) with the Mashaal (Flaming Torch) symbol has decided to field the late MLAs wife, Rutuja, for the seat.

Rutuja, an employee of the BMC, had resigned on October 3 and wanted her one-month notice to be relaxed. While this would be at the discretion of the BMC’s Administrator/Municipal Commissioner, a complaint of alleged corruption against Rutuja was received on Wednesday.

Senior Advocate Anil Sakhare, who represented the BMC, opposed the plea. However, Justice Jamdar asked the BMC what was its problem if any employee wanted to quit and contest elections.

Rutuja’s lawyer Vishwajeet Sawant pointed out that in the past the BMC accepted the resignation of its employees without even asking for the reasons, and questioned the alleged complaint. The last day of filing of nomination ended at 3 pm on Thursday.