BJP does not distribute money to win: Fadnavis

Maharashtra bypolls: 'BJP does not distribute money to win,' says Fadnavis

Earlier in the day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Kasba, Ravindra Dhangekar went on a hunger strike claiming the BJP distributed money to voters

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:25 ist
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday refuted allegations the Bharatiya Janata Party was distributing money to win the bypoll in Kasba in Pune district. Voting will take place for Kasba and Chinchwad Assembly seats on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Kasba, Ravindra Dhangekar went on a hunger strike claiming the BJP distributed money to voters. He ended the strike after police assured they would investigate the matter. Hitting back, Fadnavis said, "The BJP does not have the culture of distributing money. Whether we win or lose, we never distribute money. When someone is losing ground they make such allegations. We are winning in Kasba and Chinchwad."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Voting for Kasba, Chinchwad Assembly bypolls to be held on Feb 26

"These allegations are not against the BJP but are aimed at insulting the voters of Kasba. The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party does not have the right to speak about voters in this manner," Fadnavis told reporters at Nagpur airport.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
Devendra Fadnavis

What's Brewing

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

 