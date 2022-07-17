Maharashtra Cabinet expansion expected this week

The nearly a fortnight-old Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis is expected to go in for expansion of council-of-ministers this week - but division of portfolios is going to be a balancing act.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on 30 June and the new government cleared the trust vote on 4 July, however, so far has not been able to appoint ministers owing to multiple issues.

Also Read: Marathi actor Deepali Sayed raises eyebrows with talk of Uddhav-Shinde meet

The new dispensation comprising the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has come under the attack of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress for the delay.

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum ministers that the government can have is 43.

According to the initial plan, the government will keep some vacancies.

The Eknath Shinde group may get 13-14 berths while the BJP around 25-26 ministers.

The BJP has 106 members and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has 40 members and they have support from the majority of the 29 independents and smaller parties.

The final round of talks are expected after Monday’s Presidential polls.

Also Read: Was Maharashtra BJP-NCP alliance in 2019 'natural'?: Sanjay Raut

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature was to start from Monday, however, it has been postponed and the new dates are yet to be announced.

“There could be an expansion of the ministry on Wednesday or Thursday,” informed sources said, adding that after the Cabinet meeting, the new dates for the session would be communicated to the Governor’s office.

The BJP is keen on the portfolios like Revenue, Home, Finance and Planning, Rural Development, Water Resources and Shinde-faction may get Urban Development - which the current Chief Minister held in the previous government.