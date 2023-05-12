Maharashtra: Cabinet expansion in offing, post of chiefs of corporation also to be filled

With the Supreme Court putting a stamp of approval to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the Shiv Sena-BJP regime will now undertake its third and most crucial expansion-cum-reshuffle in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

There is a resentment among both, the Shiv Sena and the BJP, as several senior and experienced leaders are yet to be accommodated in the ministry even though it is nearing 11 months since it came to power.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, on June 30, 2022 - after the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and they cleared the trust vote on July 4.

However, the two-man ministry handled the affairs for around 40 days.

After a delay, 18 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in on August 9, however, no appointment for Ministers of State were made.

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum ministers that the government can have is 43.

As of now, the 20 ministers are in a 50:50 ratio between the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

There is no woman minister in the government for which the duo of Shinde-Fadnavis had been facing the flak.

Besides, none of the independent MLAs or legislators of smaller parties have been accommodated.

Ministries of some of the ministers are also expected to be changed based on their performance over the past 10 months.

Whenever the expansion takes place, the balance among the five regions - Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha also needs to be maintained in view of the elections ahead.

The positions of Chairpersons of government-owned corporations too are lying vacant.

“In the next few weeks the council-of-ministers would see an expansion cum reshuffle. Before the monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, the Shiv Sena-BJP intended to undertake the exercise,” informed sources said.

It may be noted that elections to local bodies including big corporations like Mumbai are due and it would be prudent for the government to undertake the exercise as early as possible.