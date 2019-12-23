Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 24

Nearly a month since being sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray would undertake a reshuffle. But for him, it is going to be a tightrope walk to maintain equilibrium between three parties and five regions.

According to reports, the expansion of council-of-ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would be effected on Tuesday.

However, the office of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has not been intimated yet.

The maximum ministerial strength in Maharashtra could be 42 including the post of CM.

"The final details like date, time, names are awaited," a senior Maharashtra government official said.

Thackeray, the unanimous leader of MVA, leads the government comprising of Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and smaller allies, and he along with six ministers - two each from the three parties, were sworn in at the Shivaji Park on 28 November.

Uddhav (59) is in constant touch with NCP President Sharad Pawar on the expansion plans.

While it is nearly certain that NCP leader Ajit Pawar would be the Deputy Chief Minister, the big issue is how two former CMs Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan would be adjusted.

Besides, Uddhav would also would have to strike a balance as far as representation among the regions of Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Khandesh-North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. We would also have to give a mix of all castes and give representation to women.

During the expansion, 13 ministers - 10 of Cabinet rank and three Ministers of State - each from Shiv Sena and NCP and 10 from Congress - eight Cabinet and three Ministers of State would be sworn in.

Congress already has got the post of the Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.