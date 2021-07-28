Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil rushed to hospital

Maharashtra’s water resources and command area development minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil was rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai after he complained of uneasiness.

A senior politician, Patil (59) is a seven-time MLA from the Sangli district of the state.

During the devastating floods in the twin districts of Sangli and Satara and neighbouring Kolhapur district, Patil was working 24x7.

He was seen wading through knee-deep waters, taking boats and rafts to reach out to stranded people, stood on an open truck and travelled distances and rode pillion in motorcycles.

Patil was also in touch with the neighbouring Karnataka government on the release of water from the Koyana dam and Almatti dam - to reduce flooding in both the neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, Patil clarified that he is okay. "With everyone's blessings, I am okay. For a regular check-up, I went to the hospital. Doctors have advised me to rest. Don't believe in any rumours," he said.