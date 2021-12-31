Maharashtra caps gatherings to 50 persons for events, 20 for funerals

The Maharashtra government has further capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50, following a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Earlier, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend events, including weddings, social, cultural, political and religious gatherings. However, in its revised guidelines on Thursday night, the number was further capped.

The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend funerals.

Also Read — Loss of taste and smell not noted in Omicron Covid-19 cases: IMA

Maharashtra recorded 5,368 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a spike of 1,468 cases from a day before. This propelled the state's Covid-19 tally to 6,670,754. At present, there are 18,217 active cases in the state. With 1,193 Covid-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of those recovered rose to 6,507,330.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, including 190 in Mumbai alone, taking the tally of cases of this latest coronavirus variant in the state up to 450.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: