Maharashtra: Case against two for duping flat buyers

Maharashtra: Case registered against two brothers for duping flat buyers of Rs 1.5 crore

  • Jun 24 2023, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly duping five persons of nearly Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of selling them flats, an official said on Saturday.

The case against Kharghar residents Laxman Devaji Vavia (Patel) and his brother Haresh came on a complaint by a tax consultant from Mulund, a Mumbai suburb, and four of his friends.

The brothers have been accused of selling flats to the five that were either mortgaged or already sold to others, said the official citing the complaint filed at the CBD Belapur police station.

While the transactions began in 2018, the brothers neither handed over the flats to the complainants nor returned the money even after repeated follow-ups, he said.

The case was registered on Friday and no arrests have been made yet, the official added.

