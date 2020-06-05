Maharashtra cases cross 80,000; Death toll at 2,849

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra crossed 80,000 on Friday.
In the last 24 hours,139 deaths were reported, the highest in a day.
On Friday, 139 deaths and 2,436 cases were reported taking the progressive toll to 2,849 and cases to 80,229.
In the last 24 hours, 1,475 persons were discharged taking the total to 35,156.
As of now, the state has 42,215 active cases.
