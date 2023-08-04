Maharashtra: Cavity under track near Bhivpuri Road station affects train traffic on Central Railway route

Movement of trains on the Central Railway's Karjat-Badlapur section in the Mumbai metropolitan region was affected on Friday morning after a cavity was noticed under a track near Bhivpuri Road railway station in Raigad district, officials said.

Due to the issue, the trains were diverted to an alternative route from 6.50 am to 7.30 am before the track was restored, they said.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said the small cave-in occurred due to "ballast deficiency" found on the Up (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) track. "Trains were diverted via Bhivpuri Up loopline due to the issue," he said.

"The problem was sorted out and the track was restored for train operations that resumed at 7.30 am," he added. Commuters said the railway timetable in the suburban network was affected due to the issue and the trains were running 10 to 15 minutes late.