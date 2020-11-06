Maharashtra Class X & XII exams not to be conducted before May 2021: Minister

Maharashtra’s Class X and Class XII board exams may not be held before May 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issue of the 2021 state board exams figured in the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“The examinations of Class X and Class XII conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021,” state’s school education minister Dr Varsha Gaikwad said.

Usually, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) usually conducts the 10th (SSC) and 12th (HSC) examinations in the months during February-March.

"The current Covid-19 is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams… The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class X and Class XII before May," Dr Gaikwad said.

The statement assumes significance as there are fears of a second wave even as the Covid-19 cases have come down during September-October.

She has also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. “We will have to cut at least 25 per cent of the curriculum," she added.

Meanwhile, teachers and students in Maharashtra who are part of online education will get Diwali vacation. Schools are working on online mode in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

From 23 November, post Diwali vacation, the state government is contemplating opening Classes IX, X, XI and XII with SOPs and health norms.

Dr Gaikwad said schools for Classes I to VIII would not be opened immediately. “We will begin with older students – Class IX and above in the first phase. For students from lower classes, online classes will continue as usual, as of now,” she said.