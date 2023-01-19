Maharashtra CM asks top official  to check hill cutting by government agency

Quickly responding to a complaint against unauthorised quarrying of Kharghar Hill by government-owned CIDCO, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked a senior official to look into it.

The nature-rich Kharghar Hill is one of the green lungs of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

NatConnect Foundation, which has been running the #SaveKhargharHill campaign, brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that CIDCO has been cutting the hill without proper environmental clearance.

NatConnect Director B N Kumar who visited the site on Tuesday said what is happening at the hill is nothing short of quarrying.

CIDCO has undertaken the task of scraping the hill with heavy machinery as part of the expansion of Kharghar golf course.

Sending the video and photographic evidence to Shinde, NatConnect said the machines have now reached the top of the hill.

The Chief Minister has asked a senior official to look into the issue.

Kumar vowed to pursue the issue through the RTI route.

Kumar pointed out that the National Green Tribunal has clearly stipulated that quarrying needs prior environmental clearance (EC) and CIDCO action clearly violates this.

“In February last, the Raigad district administration had halted the excavation for a day or two on the issue of payment of royalty for digging the hill, but allowed the machines to run after top CIDCO officials intervened. The hill is part of the contiguous hill that stretches from Belapur to Taloja and not an independent piece that can be tampered with,” said Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Hill and Wetland group.

Damage to this part of the hill could impact the other parts and cause landslides, she said.

In fact, people from Dhamole settlement who have been given about 250 acres in the hill area for social forestry, have protested against the hill cutting by forming a human chain following which even the police stopped the work. The hill cutting would adversely impact their homes, Balaram Pardhi, head of the Vana Hakk Samiti said.

The work was on and off but appears to have a serious turn now with CIDCO contractors clearing access to the top of the hill.

Nadkarni pointed out that a monsoon pond which used to be full of water for about five to six months is now buried thanks to the golf course expansion.

“It is tragic that the people of Dhamole struggle to get a pale of water, while the golf course is a guzzler,” the activist said.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder and CEO of Watavaran, said the people of Dhamole have been running from pillar to post to get justice by submitting memoranda to top officials including the district collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar bit with no respite.