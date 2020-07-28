Maharashtra CM calls for integrated Covid-19 treatment protocol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed health officials to form an integrated Covid-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams.

Thackeray gave these directions after representatives of various medicine streams made a presentation before him.

Besides the CM, Health department principal secretary Pradeep Vyas, Ayush treatment committee chairman Tatyarao Lahane and other officials were present.

"Two sets of instructions can be formed for the state task force, which will issue them for public usage. Prevention and treatment will be the two categories in which inputs from various treatment methods will be included," Thackeray said.

The COVID-19 case tally in Maharashtra stood at 3,83,723 as on Monday with 13,883 fatalities so far, according to state government.