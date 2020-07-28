Uddhav calls for integrated Covid-19 treatment protocol

Maharashtra CM calls for integrated Covid-19 treatment protocol

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 28 2020, 04:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 04:18 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed health officials to form an integrated Covid-19 treatment procedure by discussing Allopathy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani medicine streams.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Thackeray gave these directions after representatives of various medicine streams made a presentation before him.

Besides the CM, Health department principal secretary Pradeep Vyas, Ayush treatment committee chairman Tatyarao Lahane and other officials were present.

"Two sets of instructions can be formed for the state task force, which will issue them for public usage. Prevention and treatment will be the two categories in which inputs from various treatment methods will be included," Thackeray said.

The COVID-19 case tally in Maharashtra stood at 3,83,723 as on Monday with 13,883 fatalities so far, according to state government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Uddhav Thackeray
Healthcare

What's Brewing

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest & brainiest one yet

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest & brainiest one yet

Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100

Oldest living IAF fighter pilot turns 100

 