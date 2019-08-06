Maharashtra CM dials Yediyurappa on flood situation

With the flood situation in Kolhapur and neighbouring areas worsening, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and requested for discharge from the Almatti dam.

The historic town of Kolhapur and Western Maharashtra districts like Sangli and Satara have been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Fadnavis, who is currently in Yavatmal district, on Tuesday, reviewed the flood situation and spoke to chief secretary Ajoy Mehta.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa and requested on Almatti discharge. He assured of positive actions," the chief minister's office said.

According to latest information, Panchganga is flowing above danger level. At the Radhanagari dam, electricity production had to be stopped temporarily.

Six villages from Shirol, 1 from Hatkanangle, Chikhali, Ambewadi area and Kolhapur city has been affected.

Two NDRF teams are coordinating rescue operations and more teams are on their way. Army, Navy, Coast Guard also present in the area to assist rescue and relief operations.

Air Force helicopters are also being sent.

"Almost 1500 families evacuated so far and administration is taking care of the situation. In Sangli 1 NDRF team is deployed and another on way," the CMO said.

Fadnavis in continuous touch with Mehta and other agencies.

The Maharashtra Government moving 6 teams with Navy boats to Kolhapur by air.

For Sangli, 4 FRP boats of NDRF are being moved from Pune.

According to information reaching here, discharge from the Koyna dam crossed the one lakh-cusecs mark.

There has been heavy rainfall in the twin districts of Sangli and Satara.

Meanwhile, several important roads were affected and the Pune-Bengaluru highway was shut as a precautionary measure.

"Mumbai and Goa doppler radars on West coast indicating active monsoon conditions over South Konkan to Karnataka coast. South Madhya Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Satara, Mahabaleshwar are showing cloudiness with intense echoes over Satara.

Rainfall to continue in these areas," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

According to Pune division's divisional commissiner Deepak Maiskar, four of the five Western Maharashtra districts received more than 100 per cent rainfall.

While Pune topped with 120 percent, drought-affected Solapur lagged with 78 per cent.

The Pune division comprises of Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts. Water level in Ujani dam in Solapur was at 50 per cent level. In the division, more than 5,000 persons have been moved to safety.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway because of heavy rains, waterlogging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat, it short terminated/short originate/diverted trains.

Trains diverted:

14805 Yesvantpur-Barmer Express JCO 5.8.2019 diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat

22660 Dehradun-Kochuveli Express JCO 5.8.2019 will now run on proper route.

12484 Amritsar-Kochuveli Express JCO 4.8.2019 diverted via Nagda-Ujjain-Bhopal-Itarsi-Nagpur-Ballarshah-Warangal-Gudur-Katpadi-Jolarpettai-Podanur Jn.

Trains cancelled:

17031 Mumbai-Hyderabad Express JCO 6.8.2019