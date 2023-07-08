Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arranges for ailing Nashik man's treatment in Thane

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday ensured the treatment of an ailing man who was returning to his native Nashik after failing to find a bed in a Mumbai hospital.

A release from Shinde's office here said he was returning from an official function in Gadchiroli when he saw an ambulance parked by the side of the road in Chunabhatti-Kurla area in central Mumbai. On inquiring with those in the ambulance, Shinde found out that the man, Dharma Sonawane, had come to Mumbai from Nashik for treatment but was returning as the facility did not admit him, the release said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Cabinet expansion hit a roadblock

The CM called up Thane Civil Hospital Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar and asked him to make all arrangements to get Sonawane admitted there.

The CM also provided the ambulance in his motorcade to ferry the ailing man to Thane Civil Hospital, the release added.

A video of the CM helping the ailing man has gone viral on social media.