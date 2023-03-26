Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Raj Thackeray

In a sudden political development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Dadar, during which they discussed the issue of illegal loudspeakers on mosques and the emerging political situation in the state.

The meeting comes a few days after Thackeray's Gudi Padwa speech at the Shivaji Park, during which he lashed out at his estranged cousin and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of the mess in the Shiv Sena.

The Shinde-Thackeray meeting was described as a “courtesy call” but is being considered politically significant.

Thackeray's wife Sharmila and son Amit were also present during the meeting.

The meeting comes days before the Supreme Court rules on a bunch of petitions filed by the Shinde faction and Uddhav group following the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena.

Raj’s MNS has one MLA in the state Assembly.

After the split, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have individually as well as together met Raj on several occasions.