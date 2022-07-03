Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to seek floor test on Monday

Amid a bitter war-of-words between the Treasury and Opposition benches, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would seek a trust vote on Monday - five days after he catapulted to the job by toppling the two-and-a-half-year-old Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation.

On June 30, Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, who returned as Deputy Chief Minister, took over the reins of the state after a Shiv Sena faction rebelled against former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

The 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are divided into two factions - 39 who are with Shinde and 16 who owe allegiance to former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Read | Victory for Shinde-BJP govt as Narwekar elected Speaker

On the first day of the two-day session, Shinde, without naming them, took a dig at Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

“If we look at history, till date, we saw people change sides from the opposition to the government but this is the first time leaders of the government went to the opposition (and formed a government),” Shinde said.

“I stepped down, and with me eight or nine ministers stepped down. All of us know that on one side, there was power, and on the other side there was a common Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe saheb. I am fortunate that these (rebel) MLAs believed in a common ‘karyakarta’ like me,” Shinde, a four-time MLA from Thane, said amid thunderous applause.

Shinde also denied allegations that MLAs were mistreated, threatened and kidnapped. "People who wanted to go back were sent respectfully in a chartered flight. Not a single person was forced to stay back with us," he said.

“BJP has 115 MLAs (their’s 106 and independents/others) and I have 50. But still BJP showed a bigger heart and gave me the CM’s post. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. I had no expectations for the CM post," Shinde said and lauded Fadnavis for accepting the chair of Deputy CM.