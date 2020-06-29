Maharashtra CM launches world's largest convalescent plasma project

In a major initiative to combat Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Monday launched Project Platina - that is being described as the world's largest plasma therapy trial.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the project spearheaded by the Medical Education and Drugs Department.

"This trial will help formulate definite treatment guidelines for the entire country in managing serious Covid-19 patients and thus be a milestone in turning a page in this pandemic," Thackeray said.

He has approved Rs 16.65 crore for this project cum clinical trial from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The project has reached an inaugural stage in around 21 days.

The government intends to benefit and save around 500 lives of critically-ill Covid-19 patients of Maharashtra.

"Convalescent Plasma therapy is now coming up as one of the most important methods in the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients in the absence of definite treatment drugs for the same," he said.

The trial will be carried out in 17 medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education and Drugs, the government of Maharashtra and four colleges of BMC medical colleges in Mumbai - a total of 21 centres.

All critical patients will receive two doses of 200 ml of convalescent plasma.

The plasma of recovered Covid-19 patients contains antibodies against coronavirus thereby fighting infection and helping critically-ill patients.

The entire plasma therapy treatment will be free of cost to all the patients of Maharashtra admitted in the above centres.

The donors are available in large numbers and have no weakness whatsoever after plasma donation as RBC are returned back to the patient.

"We also intend to take this study further and isolate monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19 from this plasma and study its structure and possibly produce it in an artificial form," a government statement said.

As a collateral benefit, this will create an infrastructure of plasmapheresis in all medical colleges in various districts of Maharashtra which will cater to the collection of FFP, SDP in treatment of dengue and other diseases.

The project was inaugurated in the presence of revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, medical education minister Amit Deshmukh, public health and family minister Rajesh Tope, minister of state for health, medical education and drugs Rajendra Patil Yedravkar.

The project initially involves the commencement of the clinical trial, the inauguration of Covid-19 plasma Blbanks in 13 centres. Besides it involves commencement of plasma collection from eligible donors, permitting emergency authorisation of convalescent plasma in mild and moderate cases in dedicated COVID hospitals - government, private and charitable.