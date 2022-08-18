Maharashtra CM orders CID inquiry into Vinayak Mete’s death

The Maharashtra government, taking into consideration the suspicions raised by the family, ordered on Wednesday an investigation into the death of Vinayak Mete.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the state Crime Investigation Department will investigate the death of the veteran Maratha community leader.

Director General of Police Rajnish Seth will appoint an officer to head the investigating team, Shinde said.

The 52-year-old Shiv Sangram founder died on Sunday in a severe car crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Mete’s mother Lochanabai alleged his death was not because of an accident, but he was eliminated while his wife pointed out that the golden hour was lost and wanted to know the circumstances of the accident and the response.

Mete’s nephew Balasaheb Chavan, several leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha and other Maratha associations and related groups raised their doubts over the circumstances that led to the accident and questioned the delay in medical help.

They also raised doubts about the driver, Eknath Kadam, changing his statements and his reported behaviour.

“He is constantly giving contradictory replies on the accident to the investigators, and he also did not provide the exact location of the accident to the family,” said Chavan, adding that his call records over the last two months needed to be checked and analysed.

Mete’s police bodyguard, Havildar Ram Dhoble, was grievously injured while Kadam did not suffer any injury. “In the CCTV footage at a toll booth, Mete was not visible,” he said.