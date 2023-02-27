Maharashtra: CM Shinde mounts pressure on Uddhav, issues whip

Mounting pressure on Uddhav Thackeray, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has issued a whip to all the legislators of the party to be present during the one-month-long Budget session of Maharashtra Legislature which started Monday.

The whip was issued by Bharat Gogawale, a three-time MLA from Mahad in Raigad district and the chief whip of the Shiv Sena.

The 56-year-old Shiv Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray is now in control of Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister who is the Chief Leader of the party, who with the help of BJP, had toppled the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last year.

While Shinde commands a strength of 40 of the 56 party MLAs in the Assembly, 16 of them are with the Thackeray group.

In the Council, all the 12 MLAs are with the Thackeray group. Thackeray, who is an MLC, was not present in the House on the first day.

A few days ago, the Election Commission (ECI) allotted the party name Shiv Sena bow-and-arrow symbol to the Shinde faction, which the Thackeray group has challenged in the Supreme Court, which is already hearing a bunch of petitions on the June 2022 split in the party.

The disqualification proceedings against Shinde are pending before the apex court.

Last week, Speaker Rahul Narwekar told DH that for him, there are 56 MLAs of the Shiv Sena and he is guided by the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, popularly known as Anti-Defection Law which was inserted by the 52nd Amendment (1985) and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules.

"We have issued a whip to all MLAs of the Shiv Sena asking them to remain present full-time during the Budget session. If any legislator does not follow it, he or she will face action,” said Gogawale.

Thackeray group legislators Bhaskar Jadhav and Sunil Prabhu said that they are not worried. “We have not received any whip,” said Prabhu, a two-time MLA from Dindoshi in Mumbai, who is the former chief whip. “We are neither worried nor frightened with the whip,” said Jadhav, a five-time MLA and one-term MLC.

"When we didn't fear the manner in which Uddhav Thackeray's chair was taken away and the subsequent developments, why would we be scared of this whip? They can issue whatever they want, we won't follow the whip," added Jadhav.

Meanwhile, Thackeray group legislators sat in the Opposition benches along with the Congress, NCP and other parties.

Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray, who is an MLA from Worli and Ajay Chaudhari, leader of the group in the House, were given seats in the first row. Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and other senior leaders said that the whip is contempt of court.

However, state Industries Minister Uday Samant said, “Our party has issued a whip. This isn't for taking action against anyone but only about ensuring the presence of all party members in the House…..nothing will be done in violation of court order.”