Maharashtra CM Thackeray undergoes physiotherapy 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent physiotherapy sessions after his successful surgery for treatment of problems in the cervical spine.

“The Chief Minister has undergone successful spine surgery and is undergoing physiotherapy at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He is presently very stable and will be discharged in due course of time,” a brief statement from the CMO said on Monday.

Thackeray, the Shiv Sena President, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was admitted to the hospital on November 10 and underwent the surgery on November 12.

Before admission to the hospital, Thackeray (61) was wearing a neck brace for a few days.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister and senior BJP Rajnath Singh, who was in Mumbai on Sunday, reportedly spoke to Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray and inquired about his health.

